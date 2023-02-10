Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.59 and $180,986.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00046782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00219936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,035.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.