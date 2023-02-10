QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Down 3%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 5,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 51,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.