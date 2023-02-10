Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,335,000 after buying an additional 382,793 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.