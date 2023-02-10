Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a positive rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

