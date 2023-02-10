Raymond James Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

