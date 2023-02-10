Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $108.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $128.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $128.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2023 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

1/16/2023 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/3/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,796,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

