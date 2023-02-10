Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09. 72,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 281,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$389.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

