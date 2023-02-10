Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.0815 on Top Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Ren has a total market cap of $81.41 million and $21.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

