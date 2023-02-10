ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.85. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 64,719 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 396.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of ReWalk Robotics worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

