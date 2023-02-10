Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after acquiring an additional 236,991 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

