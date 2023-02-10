Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 17th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 372.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,409,000 after buying an additional 342,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,644,000 after buying an additional 165,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $11,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

