Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($284.95) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RHM stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €225.80 ($242.80). 191,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.63. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($245.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is €206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.