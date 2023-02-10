Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $15,197.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00046418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00212006 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,502.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

