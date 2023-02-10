Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and $15,173.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00046700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00220198 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00212006 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,502.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.