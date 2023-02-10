Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Issues Earnings Results

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.44 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

