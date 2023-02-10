Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Issues Earnings Results

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.44 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.79.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rithm Capital (RITM)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.