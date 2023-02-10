Robert W. Baird Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.
ITT Trading Down 3.1 %
ITT stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.95.
Institutional Trading of ITT
ITT Company Profile
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.