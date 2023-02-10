Robert W. Baird Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

ITT stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in ITT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

