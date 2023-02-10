Robert W. Baird Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $756.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $744.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

