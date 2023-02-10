Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $175.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.25.

BATS CBOE opened at $125.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.39. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

