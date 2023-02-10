Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.77. 359,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,737. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,054,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,215,000 after purchasing an additional 313,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 478,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

