Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.77. 359,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,737. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.