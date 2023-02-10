Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $30.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 167.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $11.23 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
