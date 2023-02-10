Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $30.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 167.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $11.23 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

