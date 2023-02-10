Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.41. 2,357,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,330. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About TELUS

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.