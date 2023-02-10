Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €64.41 ($69.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.03. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($74.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

