Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,100 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($50.49) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday. Investec raised Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($47.48) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,060.67 ($48.81).

DGE opened at GBX 3,506.50 ($42.15) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($48.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,504.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,651.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,716.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($44.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($9,964.51).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

