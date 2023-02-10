Rpo LLC Grows Holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Rpo LLC boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned approximately 6.56% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,144. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

