Rpo LLC Purchases 165,081 Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Rpo LLC grew its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,081 shares during the period. InterPrivate III Financial Partners accounts for about 1.4% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rpo LLC owned approximately 1.72% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,257,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,011,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 250.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of IPVF remained flat at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

