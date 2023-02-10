RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of 1,040.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.31 million, a P/E ratio of 103.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $94,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

