Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

