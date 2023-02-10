Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sabre by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabre by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $92.22. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. Sabre has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $151.25.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.625 per share. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

