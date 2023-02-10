Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.35.

Saia Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,438,000 after acquiring an additional 218,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Saia by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

