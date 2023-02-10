Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $262.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $232.00 to $262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAIA. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.96.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Saia by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

