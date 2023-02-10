Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $365.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens from $265.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.35.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.96. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

