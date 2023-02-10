Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.14 on Friday, reaching $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a PE ratio of 620.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

