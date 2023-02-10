Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 421.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 254.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average is $215.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $655.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

