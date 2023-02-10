Santos FC Fan Token Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00026892 BTC on exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $26.52 million and $15.15 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

