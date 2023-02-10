Saputo (TSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$37.50 and last traded at C$37.27, with a volume of 833901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

Saputo Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 37.68.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

