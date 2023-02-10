Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $46.75 during trading hours on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (SBOEF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.