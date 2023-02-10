Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
TSE RSI traded up C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$6.07. The company had a trading volume of 744,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.99. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$6.59.
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
