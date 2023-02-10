Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$235.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF opened at $143.58 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.98.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

