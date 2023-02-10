Scotiabank Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$47.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$41.90. 120,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

