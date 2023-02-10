Scotiabank Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$175.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

TFII opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

