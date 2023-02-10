Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

