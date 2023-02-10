SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,628 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS opened at $65.29 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The firm had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.63 million. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.