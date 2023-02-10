SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Buys 8,654 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 8,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 420,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,491.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Neil Gagnon acquired 11,555 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85.

SecureWorks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 47,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,144. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $733.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 61,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Further Reading

