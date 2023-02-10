SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $577,260.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. 502,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.