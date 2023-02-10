Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 2,425.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 50,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,969. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

