Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.45. 17,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 603,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,646,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,691,000 after buying an additional 87,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.