Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,176,500 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 19,038,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.6 days.

SMBMF stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

