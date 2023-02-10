SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Up 164.3% in January

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SeqLL Trading Up 57.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,653,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,339. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.74. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative net margin of 2,406.90% and a negative return on equity of 62.21%.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.