Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.91

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.91 and traded as high as C$39.60. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$39.54, with a volume of 1,403,204 shares changing hands.
SJR.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32. The firm has a market cap of C$19.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.86.
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
