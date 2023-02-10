Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,461.00.

SHEL stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

